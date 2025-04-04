Spurs Official

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has revealed that Mathys Tel, who is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is a player he wanted to sign, but it did not materialise.

Tel joined the north London club from Bayern Munich on loan in the winter window after he was not given sufficient game time in Germany.

However, Spurs were not the only team that wanted him, as he had no shortage of admirers around Europe during the last two transfer windows, with Arsenal and Manchester United also clubs that pushed for Tel.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Toppmoller was another admirer of the attacker, who joined Tottenham on loan with an option to buy.

The 44-year-old kept no secret regarding his willingness to sign Tel, but indicated the player had to make what he felt was the best decision.

Toppmoller, though, rates the Spurs loanee very highly, and he tipped him to have a very good career.

“Mathys was a topic of discussion during several transfer windows because I know him, and we had a connection”, the 44-year-old told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Team Season Rennes B 2021-2022 Rennes 2021-2022 Bayern Munich 2022- Tottenham Hotspur 2025- (loan) Mathys Tel’s career history so far

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out the way we hoped, but in the end, of course, he has to make the decision for himself.

“He is a great player, a good boy, a good person who will certainly have a great career.”

Spurs face Toppmoller’s men next week in the Europa League, and Tel will look to prove his worth against Die Adler, as that is the only hope for Spurs to have a meaningful season.

Bayern Munich have already decided they will not count on Tel for next season even if Tottenham do not sign him permanently.