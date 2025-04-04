Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of Liverpool‘s out on loan stars has revealed that he struggles to sleep after playing matches and explained that different supplements and caffeine do not help when it comes to getting some shut eye.

Liverpool have a number of stars out on loan as they look to make sure that players get the game time needed to stay sharp and develop that they would not receive on Merseyside.

Arne Slot will be keeping a close eye on how the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Nat Phillips get on away from Liverpool.

Defender Phillips, who has played for Liverpool’s first team on 29 occasions, has been out on multiple loan spells.

He played 20 of his 29 games for Liverpool back in the 2020/21 season when the Reds had an injury crisis in the central defender position, but since then, he has barely featured.

The centre-back is currently on his sixth loan spell away from the club, joining Championship side Derby County at the beginning of the ongoing season.

The 28-year-old has mostly been an important player for the Rams, barring his injuries, while John Eustace is trying to keep Derby’s head above the danger zone.

When it comes to recovering after games though, the Liverpool loan star revealed he has an issue when falling asleep.

He insists that due to an adrenaline rush and supplement intake from the games, he struggles to drop off.

“I do struggle to sleep after games, particularly after night games”, Phillips said on Rams TV (0:37) when asked how he recovers after playing matches.

Opponents Result Preston North End (H) 2-0 Plymouth Argyle (A) 2-3 Coventry City (H) 2-0 Blackburn Rovers (H) 2-1 Derby County’s last four games

“[It is] partly because of the adrenaline from the game, but also from all the different caffeine and supplements you have as well.

“But you have just got to do your best when the games are turning around quick to get it in as much as possible.”

The Reds loan star has played 26 games for the Championship club this season, amassing more than 1,600 minutes in the process.

Derby have been brilliant recently, and it remains to be seen if Phillips will become a permanent Ram if Eustace is able to keep Derby safe at the end of this campaign, something which would need an agreement with Liverpool.