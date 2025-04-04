Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15.00 UK Time

There is one thing that Rangers fans should have become accustomed by now – Barry Ferguson and his team will test their nerves and take them on a bumpy ride before repaying their faith.

Clean sheets have been distant dream and they have had to toil hard to grind out results. If the Europa League win over Fenerbahce was not enough, there was also the 3-2 win over rivals Celtic and the 4-3 win against Dundee, where Cyriel Dessers should have scored more goals.

The situation could be similar yet again when the Gers host third-placed Hibernian at Ibrox this weekend.

David Gray’s team are in the middle of an unforgettable season, having shown incredible powers of recovery. Back at the start of December they were placed bottom of the pile, two points off safety.

Four months down the line, they are placed third with 47 points and are well-placed to qualify for the Europa League preliminary rounds next season.

Despite their disastrous start, Hibernian have lost just two more league games than Rangers this season and will fancy their chances to trouble the Gers at Ibrox.

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWLWL

Hibernian: WDWWW

Predicted Teams

Rangers Hibernian Butland Smith Tavernier Miller Souttar Bushiri Balogun Iredale Sterling Cadden Jefte Moriah-Welsh Barron Campbell Raskin Triantis Diomande Hoilett Cerny Boyle Dessers Bowie Predicted teams

Key Men

Rangers

For the hosts, their in-form striker Cyril Dessers is going to hold the key. Rangers fans will not likely expect Barry Ferguson’s team to manage a clean sheet against Hibs. Since conceding goals looks like an inevitability, they have to counter that with goals of their own and therein will lie the importance of the man who has scored 23 for the Gers already.

In defence, a lot will rest on the able shoulders of John Souttar, who has stood like a rock while the others around him have stuttered. Rangers have conceded five goals in their last two games and though they have won both, the club and the fans need some peace of mind and that can be attained with the help of the 28-year-old.

Hibernian

Hibs’ 31-year-old frontman Martin Boyle has been the trusted name in attack for Gray and he expected to be entrusted with the job yet again.

Having already worked on the strengths and weaknesses of the Glasgow team, Gray will know that Rangers have a knack for conceding goals and he will want to exploit the situation.

Gray can also be the difference-maker with his tactical awareness.

Result Competition Hibernian 3-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 1-0 Hibernian Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership Hibernian 0-2 Rangers Scottish Cup Last four meetings

Match Prediction

It is not going to be a walk in the park for Ferguson’s men this weekend in front of their fans. Hibs will come looking for blood as they try to extend their unbeaten run. Their last loss in the league came against Celtic on 7th December.

That loss was avenged in February, with a 2-1 win over Celtic at Easter Road, while Hibs and Rangers played out a 3-3 draw in their last meeting.

Fans could be in for something similar yet again this weekend. Ferguson’s side have a lot resting on the Europa League – a tournament whose quarter-final stages they have reached and are now set to play Athletic Bilbao in five days’ time.

That could mean Ferguson’s men ease off, just a little, in the knowledge the much more important game is to come and that could see Hibs get a point in another thriller.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 2-2 Hibernian

Where To Watch?

The match between Rangers and Hibernian will not be shown on UK TV, but viewers based overseas can follow it on Rangers TV.