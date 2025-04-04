George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are still firmly in the driving seat when it comes to securing automatic promotion this season, insists Willy Gnonto, ahead of the Whites’ visit to Luton Town.

The Yorkshire giants have stumbled in recent games, something which has now put a question mark over whether they will be able to secure a top two spot in the Championship.

A trip to Luton, which we preview here, is on the agenda for Leeds this weekend and all eyes are on whether the side will be able to return to winning ways.

Leeds have won just one of their last five games in the Championship, but Gnonto is unconcerned and insists that the Whites remain in the driving seat to secure automatic promotion.

The winger is clear that Leeds know they have the quality to get the job done despite the noise around their lacklustre form.

Gnonto told LUTV (2:00): “We are still in the driving seat. We are still second. We are still in the automatic promotion [spots] at the moment.

“As much as there is noise and people talking and stuff, we know that we still have everything to play for and we want to do it.

Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 36 6 5 FA Cup 2 – – EFL Cup 1 – – Willy Gnonto’s season so far

“We know that we have the quality to do it and this group can do it”, he added.

Boss Daniel Farke has already decided that he will drop error-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier at Luton, but there are a number of other changes he could choose to make.

We have run the rule over several changes that the German could decide to go for with the game at Luton now a crunch encounter for Leeds.

Recent history is on Leeds’ side as they have not lost a game against Luton since 2006.