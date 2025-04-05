Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Jan Age Fjortoft thinks Ange Postecoglou knows he is under big pressure and criticised Tottenham Hotspur for not having a plan B after they kept playing short passes even in the final minutes of their game against Chelsea with Cristian Romero up front.

Spurs have experienced a miserable season so far, sitting 15th in the Premier League table with just 34 points on the board and have lost three of their last four matches.

The Lilywhites lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday night as Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal of the game to help Enzo Maresca’s team secure a vital win in their race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

With the latest defeat, Postecoglou has now become the first Spurs boss to lose four matches on the bounce against Chelsea, an unwanted record for the 59-year-old.

Fjortoft highlighted that the north Londoners pushed Romero up top to play as a forward but kept playing short passes in the dying embers of the game.

The former Premier League believes it was enough evidence for people to understand Postecoglou has no other plan for his team to change the rhythm of the match and feels that the Spurs boss knows he is under massive pressure after the club’s poor performances in Premier League.

Fjortoft said on ESPN FC (3:31): “He knows he is a man under big, big pressure.

“Just to see the last three minutes of the game, there was 12 minutes added and Tottenham kept on playing short passes.

Result Competition Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham’s last three meetings with Chelsea

“They put Romero in front they still kept on playing short passes and you don’t have to have more proof to see a plan B”, he added.

“Then in the press conference we start talking about [Mauricio] Pochettino, I guess he has got enough job to do in the USA by the way so I don’t see.

“Maybe we will have him back quicker than nobody thinks, but Postecoglou is under pressure.”

Tottenham will have a perfect opportunity at the weekend to end their four-game winless run, as they are set to welcome rock bottom team Southampton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou still has an opportunity to salvage some redemption this campaign as the Lilywhites are still in Europa League and are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt for the quarter-finals next week.

Spurs will be hopeful to progress further in the Europa League and lift the trophy at the end of the season as it would also get them a spot in the Champions League next season.