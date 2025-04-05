Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fixture: Birmingham City vs Barnsley

Competition: League One

Kick-off: 15.00 UK Time

League One table toppers Birmingham City are set to host mid-table Barnsley, who are currently struggling, at St. Andrew’s this afternoon. Blues are trying to set League One records at this point, whereas the Tykes are looking to end the season in a stable fashion under interim boss Conor Hourihane.

Barnsley were chasing a playoff spot and looked very likely to get that as well, but their form dipped following the turn of the year. Hourihane has been appointed until the end of the season to steady the ship, replacing Darrell Clarke last month.

Blues, though, have more or less booked automatic promotion to the Championship and are looking to finish the campaign dominantly. They have 89 points in 38 League One games and will need only 13 points to surpass the 101 points tally in one season from a possible 24 points.

The Tykes, on the other hand, are yet to show signs of improvement under Hourihane. He has managed four games until now and have lost two and drawn two of them. Facing the league leaders is not something they need at this moment.

Recent Form (league)

Birmingham City: WWDWW

Barnsley: LDDLL

Predicted Teams

Birmingham City Barnsley Allsop Flavell Laird De Gevigney Klarer Roberts Davies McCarthy Cochrane Bland Iwata Nwakali Leonard Russell Dowell O’Keefe Willumsson Keillor-Dunn Anderson Jalo Stansfield Humphrys Predicted teams

Key Men

Birmingham City

Blues have been almost flawless this season in League One and their 65 goals in 38 games show it. In a season, this wonderful, hitman Jay Stansfield has been a standout performer for Chris Davies’ side. He has 19 direct goal involvements in 29 League One games.

Birmingham City have been excellent defensively as well, as they have let in only 26 goals this campaign so far. Rangers loan star Ben Davies has been a stalwart in Blues backline this term. Davies has been a rock at the back, featuring in 30 league games, completing 90 minutes 27 times.

Barnsley

The Tykes had a mixed bag season after they made a very good start. However, their 27-year-old attacker, Davis Keillor-Dunn, has been consistent throughout. He has scored goals almost regularly. His 14 goals and three assists in the league prove his effectiveness in front of the goal.

French centre-back Mael de Gevigney has been an ever-present face for the Tykes all season and has been praised for putting in performances. De Gevigney has clocked more than 3,600 minutes this season and he will be an important part of the Tykes dealing with Blues’ attacking threat.

Result Competition Barnsley 1-2 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 2-1 Barnsley Championship Barnsley 1-1 Birmingham City Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Not a must-win fixture for either team, but they will want to snatch all three points in the context of their season. Birmingham City are aiming to create League One history by surpassing the 101 points tally and will not want to dwell on the task they have.

Barnsley interim head coach Hourihane has a point to prove, which will get a lot of attention if he is able to outsmart Birmingham City. Hourihane also admitted that he picked the brain of Blues boss Davies to take pointers from him about how he coaches players.

Hourihane is still implementing his ideas at the Tykes, and dealing with the best attack in the league will not be ideal for his side. The Barnsley interim boss will need his defence to be top-notch and alert to weather the Blues’ storm.

Barnsley have lost four of their last six games, and without a permanent head coach in charge, they will find it very difficult to deal with the best team in the league.

The Tykes have nothing to play for, but Blues will be motivated to stack as many points as they can by the end of this season.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Birmingham City 3-0 Barnsley

Where To Watch?

Birmingham City vs Barnsley is available via audio for UK fans through each club’s website service for subscribers, while subscribers abroad can watch the game live through the same medium.