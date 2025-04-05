David Rogers/Getty Images

Fixture: Luton Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Luton Town in the Championship at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Whites head into the game on the back of a stuttering run of form, with just one win in their last five Championship games, and we assessed that and more in our match preview.

All eyes have been on Daniel Farke and what changes he would make to his Leeds United lineup at Luton today, with one change having been confirmed by the German in the shape of Karl Darlow replacing Illan Meslier in goal.

Leeds head to Luton having won three of their last five away games and strongly favoured to pick up another three points this afternoon, regardless of their recent stumbles, which have nevertheless only resulted in one league loss since December.

Luton meanwhile are battling simply to survive in the Championship and though they have experienced an upturn in form, with three wins in the last five games, they remain deep in trouble, sitting second from bottom.

Karl Darlow is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Farke picks a four of Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo

In midfield, the Leeds boss picks Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, while leading the attacking charge are Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Dan James, with Joel Piroe up front.

If Farke needs to make changes to his Leeds United lineup during the course of the game then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Brendan Aaronson and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Lineup vs Luton Town

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Bryam, Schmidt, Wober, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Aaronson, Bamford