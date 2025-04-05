Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Hibernian to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers are well adrift in the Scottish Premiership title race and next week’s Europa League meeting with Athletic Bilbao is undoubtedly the priority, but Barry Ferguson will want a morale-boosting win today.

Hibernian arrive in superb form which has seen them claw their way up to third place, something which played into our match preview and prediction.

David Gray’s side recently beat Celtic at Easter Road and head into this clash on the back of a 3-0 win over St Johnstone, while the boss has insisted they are going to Ibrox in search of the win.

The last meeting between the two teams produced a thrilling 3-3 draw at Easter Road, while Rangers won the last encounter at Ibrox 1-0.

Ferguson goes with Jack Butland in goal as part of his Rangers lineup today, while at the back he selects James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, John Souttar and Jefte.

Rangers have a midfield of Connor Barron, Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Vaclav Cerny supports Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

Ferguson has options to change his Rangers lineup during the 90 minutes if needed by turning to his bench and they include Danilo and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Souttar, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Cerny, Igamane, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Cortes, Bajrami, Balogun, Hagi, McCausland, Curtis, Danilo