Leeds United are falling apart in the view of former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara, who has issued a warning if the Whites again finish third in the Championship.

Until recently Leeds looked a good bet for automatic promotion in the Championship and many assumed the Whites would even win the league.

However, last season’s late collapse could be repeating itself, with Leeds held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Luton Town on Saturday, something which means they have now won just one of their last six league games as the pressure cranks up.

That has resulted in Leeds slipping out of the top two and they now sit third, behind second placed Sheffield United by a single point.

Leeds finished third last season and had to go through the playoffs, which saw them lose in the final at Wembley to Southampton; nevertheless, the club stuck with Daniel Farke as boss.

O’Hara thinks Leeds are again falling apart and asked what has happened to them in recent weeks.

The former Premier League midfielder is clear that if Leeds are again forced to go through the playoffs then he does not see them winning promotion.

Team Games Points Goal Difference Burnley 40 84 +43 Sheffield United 40 83 +26 Leeds United 40 82 +51 Championship top three

O’Hara said on talkSPORT‘s GameDay Phone-in (5th April, 17:38): “Leeds, what are they doing? Oh my God. Leeds are falling apart.

“They have absolutely fumbled. They have [choked].

“I feel like that team, when you have been at the top and you are fighting for the title and all of a sudden you crumble, if you finish third and have to go into the playoffs, that is a wounder.

“I don’t see them going up if they finish third, I don’t.”

Farke dropped error-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier for the visit to Luton, slotting in Karl Darlow to replace him, but that did not stop his side leaving more points on the table.