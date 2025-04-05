Michael Regan/Getty Images

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson believes that his side did well to dominate a game against a technically good and robust Leeds United Under-21 side on Tuesday.

The National League side, fighting for promotion to League Two, fell short to Leeds’ Under-21 side in the semi-finals of the newly introduced National League Cup.

The young Whites had gone 2-0 up by the 53rd minute before Parkinson’s men hit back to bring it down to 2-1.

It stayed that way for the rest of the 90 minutes, allowing Scott Gardner’s team to book a meeting with Sutton United in the final.

Parkinson, while reviewing the strengths of their opponents, insisted that the Whites were technically good and robust and continued to play the pressing game.

On how Altrincham had to adapt to the clinical nature of Leeds United’s game, manager Parkinson, told his club’s official channel (2:35): “We just had to keep going.

“We went man for man, changed our shape, getting ready for Saturday [against Yeovil] maybe trying something different.

“I think in the main we dominated the vast majority of the game against a technically good, robust Leeds team who pressed well and were very comfortable on the ball.

“But I thought we were as well – pressed really well and showed really good signs of being able to play through on a tricky surface and created enough to equalise, in my opinion.

“So desperately disappointed.”

Leeds will be delighted with how their Under-21s side have fared in the National League Cup, with the words of the Altrincham manager about their technical ability will also be music to the ears of the Whites coaches at Thorp Arch.