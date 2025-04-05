Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has selected his starting lineup to welcome Bournemouth to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Potter has his West Ham side sitting in 16th spot in the Premier League standings, but a top 12 finish is just six points away and that would represent a major achievement for the Hammers given how their campaign has gone.

Every match is also an audition on the part of Potter to prove that West Ham have been right to put their faith in him, especially with the summer transfer window approaching.

Visitors Bournemouth have loftier ambitions and, sitting in tenth and just six points off sixth, could yet claim a European spot for next season.

The earlier meeting between the two teams ended 1-1 at Dean Court.

For today’s game, Potter has Alphonse Areola between the sticks, while in defence he picks a four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Oli Scarles.

Midfield sees West Ham go with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus lead the attacking threat.

Potter can shake up his West Ham lineup with his substitutes if need be and his options off the bench include Evan Ferguson and Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Emerson, Ferguson