Aston Villa loan star Enzo Barrenechea has revealed that Carlos Corberan asks him to keep his body balanced and insisted his team-mates at Valencia help him by showing confidence in him.

The Argentine joined the Villans from Juventus in the summer window alongside Samuel Iling-Junior, a deal which saw Douglas Luiz sign for the Old Lady.

He was part of Aston Villa’s pre-season games, but Unai Emery loaned him to La Liga outfit Valencia for the entirety of the current season.

Barrenechea has clocked regular game time since Corberan became Valencia’s coach, and he insisted the most important thing for them is to stay safe in La Liga.

The central midfielder insisted that his team-mates help him by showing confidence in him, and more than his individual performances, he is focused on the Mestalla outfit performing as a team.

The Aston Villa loanee admitted that he tries to implement Corberan’s instructions into his game and revealed that the Valencia boss asks him to keep his body balance correct.

“It’s part of the work, and the confidence the coaching staff and my teammates give me”, the 23-year-old told Valencia’s media.

Club Years Sion B 2019-2020 Juventus Next Gen 2020-2023 Juventus 2022-2024 Frosinone (loan) 2023-2024 Aston Villa 2024- Valencia (loan) 2024- Barrenechea’s career history so far

“I’m in a great moment, but the most important thing is the group; we are getting closer to our goal.

“The coach asks me to maintain balance and make key passes… I try to learn every day and take on what the coach asks of me.”

The Aston Villa on-loan midfield star featured in 25 all competition games for the Mestalla outfit and clocked 1,718 minutes in the process.

He clocked the full 90 on Saturday in a huge 2-1 win at Real Madrid for Valencia.

Barrenechea will look to implement Corberan’s instructions into his style of play to help Valencia stay safe in La Liga.