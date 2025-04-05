Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight star Stephen Craigan believes there are only so many times that Rangers boss Barry Ferguson can raise his voice to try to jolt the Gers players into action.

Interim boss Ferguson is suffering the same performance inconsistency issues that plagued his predecessor Philippe Clement.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 at home by Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at Ibrox as Ferguson failed to get a tune from his players.

Conceding either in both halves condemned Rangers to another defeat in a disastrous Scottish Premiership season as over 50,000 packed inside Ibrox.

Ferguson admitted after the match that he is angry at the performance put in by the Gers, but Craigan feels there is only so many times that the manager can raise his voice and get a reaction.

The former top flight star thinks the current Rangers team always end up delivering the opposite of what was expected.

“It’s hard to know where to start with Rangers”, Craigan said on BBC Scotland.

Team Games Points Goal Difference Celtic 31 78 +72 Rangers 32 65 +33 Hibernian 32 50 +9 Aberdeen 32 49 -4 Scottish Premiership top four

“There’s only so many times Barry Ferguson can raise his voice.

“This team is so inconsistent. When you expect highs you get lows and when you expect lows you get highs.”

While Rangers have consistently disappointed in the Scottish Premiership, it has been a different story in Europe and they will face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie next week.

In the league, the loss to Hibs means that the Easter Road outfit, who sit in third place, have now closed the gap on Rangers to 15 points.

That will be considered a huge achievement for a side who had a disastrous start to the campaign and looked set for a relegation battle.