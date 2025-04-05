Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley thinks that Manchester United have conceded goals throughout the season from their own set pieces and stressed that Ruben Amorim has to take the responsibility and fix it.

Manchester United continued their disastrous season on Tuesday when they faced Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The Red Devils were cut open by Nottingham Forest’s counter-attack after their corner in the early minutes of the game and their former academy star Anthony Elanga did not make any mistake to put the ball in the back of the net.

Burley pointed out that it was not the first time this season when Manchester United conceded while defending against a counter-attack from their corners and stressed that the very same thing happened under the tutelage of Amorim also.

The ex-midfielder sarcastically commented that perhaps the Red Devils are so poor at defending from their own set pieces because they do not have a set-piece coach and stressed that it is the job of Amorim to organise his team when they are in those situations.

“Not the first time this season they have been done from their set pieces and it might be more than one occasion they have been caught out from a corner”, Burley said on ESPN FC.

“Maybe they don’t have a set piece coach.

Date Game 06/04/25 Manchester United vs Manchester City 10/04/25 Lyon vs Manchester United 13/04/25 Newcastle United vs Manchester United Manchester United’s next three fixtures

“I am being very sarcastic because maybe it is not on the manager if you organise it.

“I mean, surely the manager and the players do take responsibility and should, but he has to set the team up to make sure the edge of the box and behind it is protected for that very reason so the buck stops with him again and the problem is it is not the first time in Premier League matches it has happened under Ruben Amorim.

“So if he has not seen it, then what the hell is he doing about it?”

Manchester United are now in the thick of preparing for a meeting with city rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils won their last meeting against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this season with the help of Amad Diallo’s 90th-minute strike to secure a 2-1 scoreline.