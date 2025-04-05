Warren Little/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara admits that Graham Potter has not convinced him as West Ham United manager, but believes that the ex-Chelsea boss should still be given next season in charge.

The Hammers brought Potter in after sacking Julen Lopetegui and were hoping to see an instant impact from the managerial change.

He has delivered just three wins from his 12 games in charge so far though and West Ham were held at the London Stadium to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.

The result leaves the Hammers sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table, a point above 16th placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, which they play against Southampton on Sunday.

Former Premier League midfielder O’Hara is not convinced by what Potter has so far served up as West Ham boss.

Even so though, he does feel the manager should get pre-season and head into next season in charge of the club.

“No, I’ve not been convinced”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT‘s GameDay Phone-in (5th April, 17:38).

Team Games Points Goal Difference West Ham 31 35 -17 Tottenham Hotspur 30 34 +11 Wolves 31 32 -16 Ipswich Town 31 20 -34 Leicester City 30 17 -42 Southampton 30 10 -49 Bottom of Premier League table

“You’ve got to give him next season, Graham Potter.

“Have a pre-season and then see where they are at.

“But I am not convinced they are a great side.”

Potter will be looking to be backed in the summer transfer window in order to put his stamp on the West Ham squad ahead of next term.

There are some question marks over the boss though given how he struggled to make an impact when in charge of Chelsea in his last job.