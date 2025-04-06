Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves thinks that Ange Postecoglou knows he is leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and feels the fans know it too.

Postecoglou has come under huge pressure at Spurs this season due to the club’s poor performances in the Premier League which have seen them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The Australian has seen his options reduced at times amid an injury crisis, but the club backed him in January with the arrivals of Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel.

Pressure was eased somewhat with a 3-1 win over Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, a result which pushed Spurs up to 14th in the league standings.

The boss’ relationship with the Spurs fans has been damaged though and that was evident in midweek when he cupped his ears to the travelling supporters at Chelsea, who had chanted he did not know what he was doing, when he thought his side had scored, only for VAR to rule it out.

Ex-top flight winger Groves believes that Postecoglou and the fans both now know he will not be the manager next season.

Groves said on talkSPORT‘s Sunday Session (6th April, 17:30): “He knows he’s going and the Spurs fans know he’s going and the players know he’s going – simple as that.”

Opponents Competition Eintracht Frankfurt (H) Europa League Wolves (A) Premier League Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Europa League Tottenham’s next three fixtures

Groves also explained he thinks Postecoglou has been found out and is not the level needed to manage in the Premier League.

“I think the worry is this group of Tottenham players who were invested in Ange Postecoglou right at the start because they were playing front-foot, attacking football, but the style has been found out, the manager has been found out.

“I think he’s not the level of a Premier League manager because when he was with his team in Japan and with Celtic, he had better players than the opposition had, so you can play that way”, he added.

Postecoglou picked up silverware at both Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic, before he became Tottenham boss.

With Spurs still involved in the Europa League, there remains the possibility he could pick up a trophy before the campaign ends, which would represent a remarkable turnaround.