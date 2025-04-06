Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially confirmed their lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds are in a hugely strong position in the Premier League table, boasting a lead of eleven points over Arsenal, who were held to a draw by Everton on Saturday.

Everton faced Liverpool in midweek and went down to a 1-0 loss, with the focus on James Tarkowski, who produced a challenge on Alexis Mac Allister which Richard Keys said should have seen red.

Reds boss Arne Slot remains without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez, reducing his defensive options when it comes to picking his lineup.

Today’s opponents Fulham head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in midweek, while the last time they faced Liverpool, at Anfield in December, they grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Between the sticks for Liverpool today is Caoimhin Kelleher, with Alisson still out, and Slot will look to the Irishman to keep a clean sheet in the capital this afternoon.

At the back, Slot goes with a four of Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, the Reds have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota lead the attack.

Slot has options off the bench to change his Liverpool lineup against Fulham if needed and they include Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool produced a 3-1 win on their last visit to Fulham, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota doing the business last April.

Liverpool Lineup vs Fulham

Kelleher, Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley