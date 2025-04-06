Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘could go on the offensive’ for an attacker who has a release clause allowing him to move in the summer, if they lose Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Matata has been a revelation under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park and his performances have made him hot property as the summer transfer window approaches.

Crystal Palace could well be tested for the striker when the window opens in June and it remains to be seen if he will stay put.

Palace are planning for the eventuality that he does go and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have Alassane Plea on their radar.

Plea is on the books at Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, but has a release clause valid this summer which means he could move.

The attacker may fancy a last big challenge in his career and it is suggested Palace ‘could go on the offensive’ for him if Mateta goes.

Plea also has interest from Turkish side Besiktas, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge, and Saudi Arabia.

Club Country Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Nice France Auxerre France Lyon France Clubs Alassane Plea has played for

The 32-year-old has found the back of the net ten times in the Bundesliga for Gladbach this season, striking against Stuttgart, Werder Bremen, St Pauli, Holstein Kiel, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

He even grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-2 win at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in March.

Plea has only played his club football in his native France and Germany, and the idea of a move to the Premier League may well appeal.