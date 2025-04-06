Carl Recine/Getty Images

Southampton are ‘absolutely dreadful’ at defending, former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes, as he watched Saints concede at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rock bottom Saints headed to face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday looking for what would be a surprise win over the struggling hosts.

They fell behind with just 13 minutes on the clock though when Brennan Johnson struck for Spurs, getting on the end of a ball pulled back from Djed Spence to hit the ball high into the roof of the net.

Johnson then scored again, just three minutes before half-time, as he scored following a James Maddison header.

Kelly was watching on and was struck by just how poor defensively Southampton are.

He feels they do not have the defensive solidity that is expected from a club in the top flight and dubbed Saints ‘absolutely dreadful’ at the back.

Kelly said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Brennan Johnson sneaks in. The defending from Southampton is abysmal, absolutely dreadful.

Team Games Points Goal Difference West Ham 31 35 -17 Tottenham Hotspur 30 34 +11 Wolves 31 32 -16 Ipswich Town 31 20 -34 Leicester City 30 17 -42 Southampton 30 10 -49 Bottom of Premier League table

“It is so easy for Tottenham. It’s a great little finish.

“Southampton are devoid of any defensive solidity you’d expect of any team in the Premier League.”

Brennan Johnson 2-0 Southampton ⚪ What a game the Tottenham Hotspur forward is having! 💥 pic.twitter.com/oDBYUNKX0a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2025

Southampton will have to hope they can address their defensive issues when they drop back down into the Championship for next season.

At St Mary’s, Saints will be keen to give fans at least some moments to remember before the campaign ends and their remaining home games this season come against Aston Villa, Fulham, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Southampton still need at least another two points to avoid having the lowest ever Premier League points total.