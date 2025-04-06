Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has revealed he is at a loss to explain just why things are not clicking for the Gers at Ibrox.

The Gers suffered another damaging setback in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 at Ibrox by Hibernian.

It continued a pattern of huge inconsistency for Rangers this season, with a huge contrast between their performances domestically and in Europe.

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson got his players in at half-time 1-0 down and looking for a second half response, which never came.

Barron is at a loss to explain just why Rangers were not able to react in the second half against Hibernian, but is sure there needs to be a change when Athletic Bilbao are the opponents in the Europa League on Thursday.

Asked about not much response from Rangers in the second half and why that was, Barron told Rangers TV: “I don’t know (shrugs shoulders). There wasn’t a change on the pitch and that’s down to us as players.

“We need to hold our hands up. We all know it’s not acceptable, but we need to go and change it on Thursday.”

Opponents Competition Athletic Bilbao (H) Europa League Aberdeen (A) Scottish Premiership Athletic Bilbao (A) Europa League Rangers’ next three fixtures

The Rangers midfielder was pushed on why things do not seem to be clicking for the Gers at Ibrox this season and again was stumped to put his finger on an answer.

“I really don’t know. There’s a lot of things probably.

“We hold ourselves accountable, it’s unacceptable and we’ve got to put it right on the pitch.

“It’s alright speaking about things but we need to perform.”

Rangers boss Ferguson, who has been installed until the end of the season, is suffering the same type of issues that his predecessor Philippe Clement had to deal with.

Progress in the Europa League is the last game in town for Rangers this season and the jury is out on whether they can get past Athletic Bilbao and even if they do, whether Ferguson will get the job on a full-time basis.