Interest from Leeds United has seen a winger put a switch on hold in the hope that the Whites act upon their admiration for him at the end of the season.

Daniel Farke will hope that Leeds are a Premier League side by the time the summer transfer window opens in June, but the Whites must plan for every eventuality.

The German’s future would even be under the scanner if Leeds once again fail to return to the Premier League.

Targets are being assessed by the club, including between the sticks in the expectation that Illan Meslier will be sold.

Leeds hold an interest in West Brom winger Grady Diangana, according to journalist Alan Nixon, and that has influenced the wide-man.

He will be free to move in the summer when his deal with West Brom runs out and clubs from the MLS have been keen to get him to put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement.

Diangana though has resisted in the hope that Leeds, or another interested side in the shape of Wolves, make a move for him.

Club Years West Ham United 2016-2020 West Brom (loan) 2019-2020 West Brom 2020- Grady Diangana’s career history

It appears the winger would rather see if there is the option for him to stay in English football before he jumps over the ocean to the MLS.

MLS clubs have been alive to players in the Championship and in the winter transfer window, Atlanta United signed striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are the side Leeds play next, on Tuesday, as they try to get back into the top two in the Championship.

Being held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town on Saturday was enough to see Leeds drop out of the automatic promotion spots and into third place.

Diangana’s West Brom have been stumbling of late, with just one win in their last five Championship games and back to back defeats.

The 26-year-old has clocked 30 Championship outings for the Baggies this season, providing four assists.