Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United have already made a decision on one of their stars ahead of the summer transfer window and will sell him, regardless of whether they win promotion.

The Whites are fighting to get out of the Championship and back into the Premier League, but their push has hit choppy waters with just one win in their last six matches.

Daniel Farke’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Luton Town on Saturday and the game marked a turning point in team selection.

Farke made the call to bring in Karl Darlow between the sticks and drop Illan Meslier, following his error against Swansea City.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds have already made a call on what Meslier’s future at Elland Road should be.

They have decided they want to sell the French shot-stopper regardless of whether they win promotion or not.

He has regularly made mistakes this season, which have cost Leeds crucial points in what is a very tight race for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Competition Games Clean sheets Conceded Championship 39 21 27 FA Cup – – – EFL Cup – – – Illan Meslier’s season so far

Leeds are looking at possible replacements with Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Burnley’s James Trafford two potential targets.

The club may struggle to land either of those unless they are in the Premier League and Farke may fancy looking in his native Germany too.

He has had Leeds scouts checking on players in Germany, where he believes there is value to be had.

Leeds are next due to face Middlesbrough in a Championship clash and Darlow is likely to keep his spot in the side, with Meslier again warming the bench for the trip up to the Riverside to meet Michael Carrick’s men on Tuesday night.