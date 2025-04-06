Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves has lauded Aston Villa manager Unai Emery for his ability to improve players not just on a tactical level, but also on an individual level.

Emery has had a huge impact since he went in as manager at Villa Park and has Aston Villa into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, fighting for a top four spot in the Premier League and into the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The Spaniard failed in English football during his time as Arsenal boss and was sacked, but he is now bouncing back in an impressive way, with Aston Villa feeling the benefits and one former Villa star recently saying he has transformed the club.

He has been backed in the transfer market, landing a number of players, and that is expected to continue again in the summer.

Groves is impressed by just how Emery can improve players and pointed to former Leicester City man Youri Tielemans as a good example.

The ex-Arsenal wide-man said on talkSPORT‘s Sunday Session (6th April, 15:49): “He actually improves players, not only tactically within the team, but he improves players individually.

“Look at Tielemans, who is playing as sort of a holding midfield player now, alongside [Amadou] Onana.

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 31 2 5 Champions League 10 1 2 FA Cup 4 – – Youri Tielemans’ season so far

“He is probably playing the best football of his career.

“He was decent at Leicester, scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final, but he’s gone on to another level.

“When you see him play, his passing is great, he always looks forward.”

Aston Villa have now won all eight of their last eight games, providing the perfect preparation to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League later this week.

In PSG, Emery will face one of his former clubs, which will add to the motivation for the Spaniard.