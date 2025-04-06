Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has picked his Spurs starting lineup and substitutes to play host to strugglers Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Postecoglou is now under huge pressure at Tottenham, in the midst of a midweek loss against rivals Chelsea and a run-in with the loyal Spurs fans.

The Australian is without defender Kevin Danso and winger Dejan Kulusevski, while Radu Dragusin is a long term absentee.

Saturday’s results mean that Spurs have now slipped down to 16th place in the Premier League standings and are just two points ahead of 17th placed Wolves.

While there seems little prospect of the bottom three changing, Tottenham are at real risk of finishing just one place outside the drop zone, something which would have seemed unthinkable at the start of the campaign.

The visitors now though, Southampton, provide a real chance to pick up three points, with Saints rock bottom of the table.

It has even been suggested by one former attacker that Postecoglou is angling to get himself sacked.

Guglielmo Vicario is picked in goal by Postecoglou in his Spurs lineup against Southampton today, while at the back the Australian picks a four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees Postecoglou select Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son provide the attacking threat.

If Postecoglou wants to change his Spurs lineup at any point during the game then he has options off the bench and they include Micky van de Ven and Mathys Tel.

Spurs Lineup vs Southampton

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Kinsky, Udogie, Van de Ven, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison, Sarr, Bissouma, Gray