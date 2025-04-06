Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Perry Groves believes that Arsenal missed a trick not signing a player who ultimately went to Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners were in the thick of the Premier League title race as the new year dawned and there was a clear need for attacking reinforcements at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side though made no additions and it has come back to bite them with Liverpool now eleven points clear at the top of the table and expected to scoop up the title, with the Gunners missing out.

While Arsenal have looked toothless and out of ideas in the final third at times, Aston Villa are flourishing under Unai Emery and beat top four contenders Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday.

Shining at Aston Villa has been Marco Asensio, who the club snapped up on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter window.

Groves thinks that Arsenal missed a trick in not getting Asensio, who has shown what he is capable of at Villa Park.

He said on talkSPORT‘s Sunday Session (6th April, 15:47): “Yes, very much so [Arsenal missed a trick on Asensio].

Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 12 2 4 Champions League 6 3 – Premier League 6 3 1 FA Cup 3 2 – Marco Asensio’s season so far

“You look at the goals and the assists that he’s got.

“He can play as a ten can’t he? He can play anywhere in the three behind, whether it’s Ollie Watkins or Marcus Rashford up front.”

Aston Villa now sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and are putting in a late push to finish in a top four spot this term.

Arsenal boast a five-point advantage over Nottingham Forest in third spot and have only scored 56 goals in their 31 games, 16 fewer than league leaders Liverpool have managed.