Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa have put their focus on Turkish goalkeeper Berke Ozer, who has ‘entered the radar’ of the Premier League club and they are ‘preparing to make an offer’ to secure his services.

Unai Emery is likely to be active in the transfer market for Aston Villa once again in the summer as he seeks to keep pushing the club forward.

While the Villa Park outfit have Emi Martinez between the sticks, backup custodian Robin Olsen will be out of contract in the summer and could depart.

Olsen turned down interest from FC Copenhagen in the winter transfer window to wait and assess his options in the summer.

Aston Villa are planning for change in their goalkeeping options and that has led them to look towards Turkey and the country’s top flight.

According to Turkish outlet DHA, it is Eyupspor goalkeeper Ozer who has ‘entered the radar’ of Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has managed to attract attention through his performances for Eyupspor, who have been fighting at the top end of the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Club Years Altinordu 2016-2018 Fenerbahce 2018-2022 Westerlo (loan) 2019-2021 Portimonense 2022-2023 Eyupspor 2023- Uraniyespor (loan) 2023 Berke Ozer’s previous clubs

They currently sit in fifth spot and are level on points with fourth placed Besiktas, meaning they could even secure European football for next term.

It is suggested that Aston Villa are ‘preparing to make an offer’ to capture the shot-stopper and they will continue to follow his performances closely until the end of the season.

A move to Aston Villa would be one that Ozer would welcome and it would hand him the chance to play in the Premier League and Europe.

There has also been interest in the 24-year-old goalkeeper, who has ten clean sheets in the Turkish Super Lig this season, from German side RB Leipzig.

The shot-stopper was on the books at Fenerbahce earlier in his career and has also played in Belgium and Portugal.

Eyupspor, who won promotion from the second tier last season, are managed by former Barcelona winger Arda Turan.