Borussia Dortmund have been informed about the desire of Liverpool transfer target Jamie Gittens’ to leave the club in the summer window, with the Premier League appealing to him.

A Chelsea and Manchester City academy graduate, Gittens moved to Germany back in 2020 to further his development at Dortmund.

He has gone on to establish himself as a regular at Dortmund and has scored four Champions League goals already this season, putting himself firmly in the shop window.

Gittens, 20, also has another 12 goal contributions to go with it in the Bundesliga.

Teams have taken note of his form and are keen on snatching him away from Dortmund’s hands in the summer, with Liverpool being widely linked with holding an interest in him.

Arne Slot’s side were quiet in the last summer transfer window, but that is expected to be different his time around.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Dortmund ‘have been informed’ that Gittens wants to move on this summer and at the club there is the expectation he will do so.

Bayern Munich are interested in keeping the winger within the Bundesliga, but the Premier League does appeal to Gittens.

An England Under-21 international, Gittens spent time in the youth set-ups of Chelsea, Reading and Manchester City.

He is not likely to be short of Premier League options in the summer and Liverpool, who may be champions soon, could well face competition for his signature.

For now though, Gittens is likely to be focused on finishing the season strongly at Dortmund, who sit just eighth in the Bundesliga and are keen to try to close a gap of five points to the top four Champions League places in the coming weeks.