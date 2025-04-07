Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin believes that after Bristol City leapfrogged Coventry City to get into the Championship’s top six, the onus will be on Frank Lampard’s team to attack Portsmouth and they will on Wednesday.

The race for the playoffs has started to heat up with Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion – all fighting for the final two spots in the top six.

Just three points separate the four clubs and a nervy battle has been going on among them.

Prior to the match against Burnley, one that Lampard’s men lost 2-1 in the end, Coventry were placed sixth in the table.

But Bristol City’s 2-1 win over Watford meant that Liam Manning’s team were able to leapfrog Coventry to replace them in sixth spot.

Former hitman Parkin feels that the match against Portsmouth will be bring out a response from the home side on Wednesday.

Giving an assessment of Portsmouth, Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions Show (22:09): “I think Portsmouth are going to be safe.

Result Competition Portsmouth 4-1 Coventry City Championship Portsmouth 0-2 Coventry City Friendly Coventry City 1-0 Portsmouth League One Last three meetings between Coventry and Portsmouth

“Derby at home – it is an unbelievable week they have got, Derby at home at the weekend. But I have to go with my gut here, I think.

“I wasn’t overly impressed with Coventry at the weekend, albeit it was against Burnley. I think they will come out here now that pack has changed and Bristol City have won and leapfrogged them.

“So, the onus is really on them to attack this game and I think they will.

“I will go for them to win by two goals to nil.”

Bristol City will play West Brom a day before and will get the opportunity to extend that lead even further, which would put more pressure on Coventry to go at Portsmouth from the off.

The earlier meeting between Coventry and Portsmouth this season, at Fratton Park, saw Pompey crush the visitors 4-1.