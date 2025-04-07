Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that everyone in the Whites dressing room loves Largie Ramazani because of his touch of magic, but there are still a few non-negotiable parameters for selection in the team.

Over the course of an injury-plagued first season, the summer signing from Almeria has featured in 26 Championship games, but has lasted the full 90 minutes on just a single occasion.

He was left on the bench once again against Luton Town on Saturday despite his side struggling to find the crucial goal on the pitch.

Farke, while heaping praise on the 24-year-old, insisted that he is someone loved inside Elland Road given the kind of magic he can bring.

However, the German manager also took time to insist that there are certain non-negotiable aspects that determine selection.

“We all love Largie Ramazani and we want to bring him in because he has this touch of magic”, Farke said at a press conference (18:18).

“I think he had to be a bit patient in the beginning of the and then he started several games and was quite impressive, had really good impact with goals, with assists.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

“Sadly, no one is to blame for an injury, which has stopped a bit of his momentum.

“After he came back from injury, he is also confident and a mood player like he always is and always goes for risky solutions.

“He comes in sometimes in when we chase the game and the space is a bit tight. It is also not easy then for him.

“But in the last days on a chat about what we want to see and a few things are not negotiable.

“We know that sometimes he can be a spark in the game, but it is also important that when you come in during a crunch period of the season or of the game that you are also reliable, also in the detail.

“So there are a few things that are not negotiable.”

After three draws in a row, the Whites now prepare themselves for a tricky away fixture against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The pressure is now growing to intense levels on the team after they dropped out of the top two in the Championship table.