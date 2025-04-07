Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former midfielder Craig Burley thinks that Liverpool‘s players need to ask themselves whether they want people to say that they only won the Premier League because other teams were not good enough this season.

Liverpool have a handsome lead over Arsenal in the Premier League table, but since February their form has taken a dip, as they have managed to win only six out of their last 12 games, have seen themselves getting knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League and suffered a defeat in the EFL Cup final.

On Sunday, they suffered their second defeat in the league this season, against Fulham, despite leading the game with a 14th-minute goal by Alexis Mac Allister, but the match ended with a 3-2 scoreline.

Reds legend Ronnie Whelan thinks the team are frightened now they have entered the business part of the season and Burley believes that the Liverpool players now need to make a decision whether they want to press the reboot button and show others by performing that their drop of form was just a hiccup.

He thinks that with an eleven-point lead over Arsenal, the Reds will be ultimately crowned champions even if their poor form continues but stressed that they should think about whether they will be happy if people say that they won the league because other teams were not good this season.

Burley is of the opinion that if Liverpool do not finish strongly this season, then it will put their league title win in a negative perspective with so many poor performances.

“This is a perfect chance to, even if they are going to win the league, they sort of reboot and say ‘listen, do we want to fall over this line and pick the trophy up? Or do you want to finish strongly and show everybody what we have been about all year and we had some hiccups?”, Burley said on ESPN FC (22:05).

Date Game Result 06/04/2025 Fulham vs Liverpool 3-2 02/04/2025 Liverpool vs Everton 1-0 16/03/2025 Liverpool vs Newcastle 1-2 11/03/2025 Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 (1-4) 08/03/2025 Liverpool vs Southampton 3-1 05/03/2025 Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool 0-1 Liverpool’s last six results

“Do we want to give other people and outsiders the chance to say, ‘well you have won it because the others were not that good this year and they have fallen away? Or do you want to go out there and win every game between now and the end of the season, put a big points tally on the board, smash the rest of them out of the ballpark and say, right, that is the job done.’

“I don’t think you do not want it to be a season with performances like that because it is going to put a negative spin on picking up the Premier League trophy.”

Liverpool have seven more games left before they finish their season and they need eleven more points to secure the title unless Arsenal drop more points in between.

Arne Slot’s men will return to Anfield on Sunday to welcome Graham Potter’s West Ham United and the Merseyside outfit will be desperate to seal a win to bounce back.