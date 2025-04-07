Michael Regan/Getty Images

Galatasaray want to extend the contract of Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Yunus Akgun and remove the release clause from it ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League outfits Aston Villa and Newcastle United are looking to add a right winger to their squad in the upcoming summer and scouts have been running the rule over targets.

The 24-year-old Galatasaray star is on their radar as he has displayed excellent form this season for the Turkish outfit.

Akgun has netted six times while registering eight assists in 24 league games this season and is a key contributor in Galatasaray’s attempt to defend the Turkish Super Lig title.

Aston Villa have Akgun on their list of potential candidates to strengthen the wing position but have yet to make a move.

Akgun is set to enter the final year of his contract with Galatasaray and has yet to extend his deal with them.

It is suggested that the winger has a release clause in the form of €11m in his current contract by which Newcastle and Aston Villa could secure a deal for him.

Season Team 2018- Galatasaray 2020-2021 [loan] Adana Demirspor 2021-2022 [loan] Adana Demirspor 2023-2024 [loan] Leicester City Yunus Akgun’s career so far

Now according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fotomac), Galatasaray are planning to remove the release clause from Akgun’s contract by offering him a new deal.

Akgun is also interested in extending his stay with the Turkish Super Lig giants despite having a number of clubs as his suitors.

Aston Villa and Newcastle both are fighting to secure a place in Europe next season and they may want to sign a forward who has experience of playing in European competitions.

The winger made eight appearances in the Europa League for Galatasaray this term, scoring five times.

However, if Galatasaray manage to agree to a new contract with Akgun, it might become tough to facilitate a transfer, as the Turkish outfit will not let him cheaply.

The Magpies and Aston Villa are also monitoring another Galatasaray player in the form of Baris Alper Yilmaz and it remains to be seen whether they will shift their focus from Akgun to his fellow team-mate if Galatasaray secure a new deal.