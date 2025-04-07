Julian Finney/Getty Images

Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has hailed Aston Villa loanee Enzo Barrenechea for his all-out performance in the win against Real Madrid on Friday.

Barrenechea joined the Villans from Italian giants Juventus in the summer window in a double deal which saw Samuel Iling-Junior joining the Premier League club, while the Old Lady signed Douglas Luiz.

Unai Emery gave the Argentinian chances in Aston Villa’s pre-season games, but he did not consider him ready for the Premier League.

La Liga outfit Valencia loaned him from the Villans, and he has become an important player at the Mestalla since Corberan has taken the Spanish side’s charge; he recently explained what Corberan wants from him.

Last Friday, relegation-threatened Valencia got the better of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, and Corberan hailed the Villans’ loan star for showing grit and personality against the Spanish giants.

The Valencia coach praised Barrenechea for his resolution and revealed he picked up a knock against Mallorca in the previous games, but ended up playing almost the whole match.

“He was very fatigued. He took a knock to his glute against Mallorca”, Corberan told Valencia’s media about the Aston Villa loan star.

Competiton Games played La Liga 23 games (20 starts) Copa Del Rey 2 games (no starts) Enzo Barrenechea’s season so far at Valencia

“He has a very strong character and personality, and he gave his all on the pitch.

“That’s the mentality we have to have.”

It took some time for Barrenechea to become an important player at Valencia, but since the turn of the year, he has been a regular starter.

After impressing at the Mestalla this term, the Argentine midfielder will hope to have a clear resolution regarding his future in the summer.