Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin believes that Leeds United are lacking options in the number nine and ten roles, which is piling on to the pressure they are already under.

The Whites have started to crumble under the promotion pressure once again and have won just one of their last six games in the Championship.

Their less-than-impressive form has seen them drop from the top to third position, now having to run the risk of going through the playoffs yet again.

Parkin believes that the Whites need a bit of rhythm and confidence back, but the away fixture against Middlesbrough will not allow that, coming hot on the heels of a draw away at Luton Town.

“I felt that these were two really tricky games that needed a decent return, just to get that feeling back, a little bit of confidence, a little bit of rhythm”, Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions show (15:56).

“I don’t think they are going to get it here. I don’t think they are going to get it here.”

Parkin further took time to insist that the Whites are lacking options in the final third, which he believes is contributing to their troubles, and thinks Middlesbrough will also hold them.

Result Competition Middlesbrough 2-1 Oxford United Championship Middlesbrough 2-1 QPR Championship Middlesbrough 1-0 Derby County Championship Middlesbrough’s last three home games

“I looked at some of the numbers, they are still scoring goals obviously but just think that in the ten and number nine at the moment, there are just a lack of options.

“I know you could play [Willy] Gnonto in there or [Largie] Ramazani or whoever and change the look of it a little bit.

“But just think that there have been a lack of goals. [Joel] Piroe has got just one in eight now, one in seven, [Mateo] Joseph, Bamford came in the other day and had that opportunity at Luton.

“They are obviously the ones in the top three, despite Sheffield United’s defeat, that there’s the biggest uncertainty about and that is understandable given last year as well.

“I would go for 2-2.”

Middlesbrough have won their last three home games in the Championship on the spin, but when they met Leeds at Elland Road in December they suffered a 3-1 loss