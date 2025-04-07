Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has insisted that Liverpool loanee Luca Stephenson is ‘not the brightest’ and has stud marks on his shin, even though he was holding the other leg that was not touched by James Wilson’s challenge.

Stephenson was picked up from Sunderland’s academy back in 2018, and he played a host of games for Liverpool’s youth sides.

After last season’s loan spell at Barrow, Scottish Premiership side Dundee United signed him on a season-long loan in the summer window.

He has been an important player in Goodwin’s high-flying Dundee United side in the Scottish Premiership, and at the weekend, Hearts starlet Wilson was sent off after he made a high challenge on Stephenson in the first half of the game.

The Terrors boss made it clear that he thinks Wilson made an attempt to win the ball and expressed how glad he is that Stephenson could continue.

“Luca has got stud marks down the front of his shin; just glad he was not seriously injured and could play on”, the Dundee United manager said on Premier Sports (8:41).

“But, we do not hold the boy [Wilson] responsible, I think it was a genuine attempt to play the ball.

Competition Game time Scottish Premiership 2,320 minutes in 30 games League Cup 180 minutes in 2 games Scottish FA Cup 90 minutes in 1 game Luca Stephenson’s game time at Dundee United

“He is a really good young prospect, and he has got a bright future ahead of him.

However, following Wilson’s challenge, Stephenson was caught on his left foot, but he was holding his right foot.

Goodwin stressed that Stephenson is not the brightest and jokingly added that he might not know what his left and right side is, but assured fans that the Reds loanee has stud marks on his shin.

“Yes, he has got marks, he is not the brightest, so it might boil down to that.

“He does not know his left and his right, but he has certainly got marks on his leg, I can assure you that.”

Stephenson has been used almost everywhere on the pitch by the Terrors boss this season, and he has impressed at Dundee United in his 27 league starts in 30 appearances.

It remains to be seen if the Scottish side will look to loan him in for another season, after his impressive loan stay this term.