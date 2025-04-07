Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa out-on-loan talent Sil Swinkels admits it was not nice that he was left out of the Bristol Rovers side against Birmingham City and is pleased to have reclaimed his spot at the weekend.

Bristol Rovers are currently fighting to survive in League One and Swinkels will hope to play a role in helping to make sure the Gas are still in the third tier when the first ball of next season is kicked.

He missed Bristol Rovers’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City in midweek League One action, but was restored to the team for the 1-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

The Villa talent is delighted to have got back into the team and admits it was not a nice experience to miss out facing Blues, who top the League One table and are rivals of his parent club.

Swinkels, who was an unused substitute against Birmingham City, stressed that if he is not playing, his response is to redouble his efforts on the training pitch to force his way back into the side.

He told Bristol Rovers’ media: “It’s something you work hard for every day and just try to get as many minutes as you can.

“It’s obviously not nice being left out [against Birmingham City], but then to be back in today is what you work for, and if I’m in, I’ll try to do the best I can, and if I’m not, I’ll try and work as hard as I can on the training pitch and off the pitch to try and get back in.

Club Years Vitesse Arnhem 2017-2020 Aston Villa 2020- Bristol Rovers (loan) 2025- Sil Swinkels’ previous clubs

“That’s always nice, but the feeling of defeat is more in my head than playing the game.”

Aston Villa will be keen to see the defender clock as many minutes as possible for Bristol Rovers before the end of the season.

Villa will also see the benefit of Swinkels being involved in an intense relegation battle, where Bristol Rovers are scrapping for their lives in League One.

While the Gas are just above the drop zone, Burton Albion have a game in hand on them and are only three points behind.

Swinkels will be looking to be involved next weekend when Bristol Rovers play host to Exeter City in League One.