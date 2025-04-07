Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes that their next opponents, Birmingham City, do the basics fantastically well and run the hard yards, which the Posh will have to match at London Road on Tuesday.

As the campaign draws to a close in League One there are a matters to be settled at both ends of the table, although Birmingham and Peterborough can focus a little more on the weekend’s EFL Trophy clash between them.

Blues are on the brink of earning promotion back to the second-tier, while Peterborough have banished relegation worries.

The two sides are set to meet each other on Tuesday night in the league before the weekend affair and the manager of the hosts is full of praise for his opponents, pointing out the things that he feels manager Chris Davies does well with the team.

“Chris Davies has done a fantastic job at Birmingham and one of the things they do really well is the basics”, Ferguson told his club’s official website.

“They run the hard yards and we are going to have to match that if we are going to get a result.”

Peterborough were on the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing against Northampton Town on Saturday and Ferguson is critical of that loss.

Result Competition Birmingham City 3-2 Peterborough United League One Peterborough United 3-2 Birmingham City Friendly Birmingham City 2-2 Peterborough United Championship Last three meetings

He though insists that the issues have been addressed and Posh have moved on to focus on the Birmingham clash.

“We were in on Sunday, we addressed Saturday and then we moved on, in general, over the last 12 games we have been good, even in the defeat at Reading, there were positives.

“But Saturday was obviously nowhere near from the first minute.”

The encounter between the two teams on Tuesday night could be a cagey one as they seek to keep their powder dry for the showpiece final event this coming weekend.