Danny Murphy has told Tottenham Hotspur that there would be no point in sacking Ange Postecoglou before their Europa League quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham did return to winning ways on Sunday by beating relegated Southampton 3-1 at home in the Premier League.

Now all eyes are on a season-defining meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs, with the first game this Thursday night in north London.

There have been calls in some quarters for Postecoglou to be sacked to allow a new manager to come in and get a reaction out of the players.

The new manager bounce effect could push Spurs beyond Eintracht Frankfurt and boost their chances of winning the Europa League, the theory goes.

Former Spurs star Murphy though does not subscribe to that view and thinks that a change now does not make sense.

He stressed that new managers need time on the training pitch to get their ideas across and that is one thing they would not have now.

“Some are calling for Ange to be sacked now so a new manager bounce helps them win the Europa but it’s not my gut feeling unless there is a Jurgen Klopp available with the CV to make a difference”, Murphy wrote in his Mail on Sunday column (6th April, page 89).

“To draft in someone less experienced doesn’t make sense. New managers need time to impose their ideas.

“There is still a chance Spurs could win the Europa, of course, primarily because the quality of the other quarter-finalists is not world-beating.”



Eintracht Frankfurt represent a tough test in the quarter-finals as they currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings.

The two clubs met each other in the Champions League in 2022, with the meeting in Germany ending in a 0-0 draw, while Spurs won the north London encounter 3-2.

Spurs’ goals on the night were scored by Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son (two).