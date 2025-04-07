Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur fans must leave Ange Postecoglou alone until the end of the season, in the view of former Spurs star Michael Brown, who feels some supporters could not resist going after him at Chelsea.

Postecoglou is under big pressure at Spurs, with the Europa League now the only game in town for the Australian to save a disastrous season.

Spurs did record a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday in a welcome boost for Postecoglou, but it came hot on the heels of fans chanting he does not know what he is doing in the away game at Chelsea.

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves believes that Postecoglou knows he will be leaving Tottenham at the end of the season.

Brown admits there are issues at Tottenham, not least at home, where he believes the new stadium is actually playing to the visitors’ advantage at the moment.

He understands the dissatisfaction with Postecoglou, but stressed Spurs fans must try to let him get on with his job and not come out against him while the season is still going.

Spurs could still potentially win the Europa League, which would hand them qualification into next season’s Champions League.

Game Competition Werder Bremen 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga Bochum 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt’s last three results

“What’s happening as well is the home form, that amazing stadium, right in front of all your supporters, the results are not happening”, Brown said on the BBC’s Football News Show.

“It’s almost like the other clubs are saying ‘we love to play here, it’s amazing’.

“I was very fortunate last week to get a run-out in it and they have everything, the best of the best as players given to them, but the squad have underachieved.

“They’ve had a real amount of injuries that are untenable, but the manager is under pressure, he’s got to find a solution, he’s got to find a way.

“But we must try to leave him with his job and his role until the end of the season before we make it very difficult, but when you’ve got a derby in London against Chelsea, some fans just can’t help it.”

Tottenham have a big Europa League clash coming up on Thursday night when they welcome Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who lost key striker Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter transfer window, will arrive in London on the back of a 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.