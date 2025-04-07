Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton loan star Dom Ballard has admitted that it was a bit ‘weird’ when Neil Harris became Cambridge United boss, but he stressed he has become part of the team on merit.

Ballard joined the Saints youth academy back in 2013 when he was only eight years old and he is considered a top talent at Southampton.

The 20-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Saints senior team, scoring a goal as well back in 2023 in the EFL Cup.

He is currently on his third loan spell away from Southampton, and in the winter window, he joined League One strugglers Cambridge United.

Garry Monk, who brought in Ballard, was replaced by Harris in mid-February, and the attacker accepted that it was weird at first, which happened at Blackpool as well.

The Saints loanee learnt from his time at Blackpool earlier this season and made it clear that he is starting for the U’s on merit.

“When he first came in, I did not really know where I stood with him”, Ballard told CUTV (2:12) when he was asked how he adjusted under Harris.

Competition Games played and goal contributions League One 30 matches, 3 goals and 1 assist Premier League 2 2 games, 4 goals and 3 assists FA Cup 2 games played EFL Trophy 1 game played EFL Cup 1 game played Dom Ballard this season

“Because I am a loanee and was brought in by the other gaffer, so it was a bit of a weird experience, but at Blackpool, that happened as well.

“So, I have sort of been through it and understand that; I have been training well and do all these things, what you can do and to be fair to the gaffer, he told me the truth when I came in that ‘you train well’, he is an honest guy.

“I think I have worked my way into the team with merit and he obviously appreciated that.”

Ballard was on loan at the Seasiders in the first half of the season, where he could not perform well, but at the U’s, he already has two goals and an assist in 12 games.

With Southampton set to face relegation back to the Championship, it remains to be seen if Ballard will have the chance to have a crack at the first team next term.