Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Appleton has identified a ‘very aggressive’ trait of an extremely talented Reading team his men are set to face on Tuesday night in League One.

Despite having to negotiate multiple financial issues off the pitch, Reading have not shown signs of that in their performances.

They are in the running for a place in the top six, which would open up the possibility of promotion to the Championship through the playoffs.

Bottom-placed Shrewsbury, who are 13 points off safety with six matches to go, are now set to play host to Noel Hunt’s team and the manager of Salop believes that they will be up against a team with the trait of aggressive pressing.

Appleton, who was appointed late in March, also took time to insist that though it will be a challenge defensively for his team, they will also have a few limited opportunities to hurt Reading.

“Tough game, really good group”, Appleton, looking at Reading, told his club’s official channel (7:52).

“I have come up against them last couple of seasons in terms of how they set up and how they do it.

Result Competition Reading 1-1 Shrewsbury Town League One Reading 2-3 Shrewsbury Town League One Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Reading League One Last three meetings

“Noel [Hunt] has obviously taken that on and done it really well.

“Got some really good young players, couple of foreign boys in there who just seem to like coming into this league and be able to deal with it comfortably.

“So, lot of talent, they are very aggressive in how they press, they are very aggressive in how they keep the ball.

“It will be a challenge for us defensively but there will be one or two opportunities certainly that we can have an impact in the game and hurt them as well.”

Reading and Shrewsbury played out a 1-1 draw in February the last time the two sides met in League One.