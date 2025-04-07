Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Vincent Kompany ‘nearly ruined’ the career of Leeds United and Newcastle United target James Trafford, former Premier League winger Perry Groves feels.

The Belgian tactician was in charge of Burnley last season and though he led to Clarets to relegation back to the Premier League, he was handed the job of Bayern Munich boss last summer.

Goalkeeper Trafford conceded a huge 62 goals in 28 Premier League games for Burnley and his performances came under the microscope.

He has since benefited from a tighter tactical game under Scott Parker, so far letting in just 12 goals in 39 Championship games.

That has seen Trafford’s reputation restored and he is being considered as a target by Leeds United, while Newcastle United are also keen.

Groves feels that Kompany almost ruined Trafford’s career by asking him to play in a way that he was not comfortable with.

The former winger is also clear that the Burnley players will be loving life under Scott Parker more than they were under Kompany.

Opponents Minute booked Luton Town 43rd minute Bristol City 70th minute Norwich City 87th minute Watford 88th minute Sunderland 97th minute Cardiff City 91st minute James Trafford’s bookings this season

“Vincent Kompany used Burnley as a vanity project”, Groves said on talkSPORT‘s Sunday Session (6th April, 15:18).

“He kept playing in the same way, same style, playing out from the back, centre halves splitting.

“He nearly ruined James Trafford’s career because he wasn’t confident the way they were playing and nobody wanted the ball.

“His job at Burnley was to keep Burnley in the Premier League by changing the style and being more difficult to beat.

“Look at Scott Parker, the way that he has gone in.

“Those group of Burnley players, they’d have thought ‘thank God for that, we’ve actually got a structure. We’re not being asked to play in a system or a way we’re not comfortable with’.”

All eyes will be on whether Trafford is at Burnley by the transfer window closes on 1st September in the summer, or whether he is on the books at Leeds or Newcastle.

Leeds have also been linked with holding an interest in Newcastle shot-stopper Nick Pope, as they plan to sell Illan Meslier in the window.