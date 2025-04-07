Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has stated that the Black Cats need to protect Enzo Le Fee, as he believes that the midfielder will have more opportunities to prove his quality.

The Black Cats were active in the January transfer window and they brought in 25-year-old Le Fee on loan from Roma to add creativity in their midfield.

The French star began his life at Sunderland in a brilliant manner, but due to a muscle injury in February, he missed several games before returning back to action at the weekend against West Bromwich Albion.

Sunderland are set to face Norwich City on Tuesday and ahead of the game, Le Bris admitted that it is great to have Le Fee back and available.

However, he stated that Sunderland will need to take a cautious approach to protect the midfielder from further injury and stressed that Le Fee will get more opportunities this season to prove his quality.

‘We need to protect Enzo”, Le Bris said at a press conference.

“It is important he becomes connected with the group again.

Season Team 2019-2023 Lorient 2023-2024 Rennes 2024- Roma 2025- [loan] Sunderland Enzo Le Fee’s career so far

“There are still many opportunities for him to show his quality.

“It is great to have him back…”

The Sunderland boss might use Le Fee as a substitute in the Norwich City game to get him minutes to reintegrate with the side slowly.

Le Fee has featured nine times so far for the Black Cats in the league with one goal and one assist under his belt.

Sunderland are looking to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and in the event of promotion Le Fee’s loan would become an obligation to buy due to the terms agreed by the Black Cats in the deal with Roma.