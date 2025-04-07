Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has stressed that West Brom had a very good game against Sunderland at the weekend and as such he is backing them to see off Bristol City.

The Baggies are very much in the race to snatch a playoff spot despite losing their last two Championship games.

Tony Mowbray’s men have taken two points from the last four league games as they sit three points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.

On Tuesday night, they are set to visit Ashton Gate to face the Robins, and a win could see them leapfrog Liam Manning’s men in the table.

Parkin highlighted that even though the Baggies lost against the Black Cats at the weekend, he felt they did not do much wrong on the day.

The ex-Championship star man acknowledged West Brom’s pedigree and predicted them to come out victorious against the Robins.

“I think that Sunderland, albeit they were pretty good in defending their lead at the Hawthorns, I do not think West Brom did a lot wrong in that game”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (5:27).

Opponents Result Watford 2-1 Norwich City 2-1 Hull City 1-1 Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City 2-0 Bristol City’s last five home games

“On another day, I think the outcome could have been different, plenty of shots, plenty of half chances, maybe not golden ones.

“I am going to go for it to be ripped up, I am going for West Brom to win at Bristol City.

“Swansea won at Bristol City, the only time anyone’s been victorious there in eleven-12 odd fixtures, but I am going to go for West Brom to be the next team, 2-1.”

The Baggies comfortably dislodged the Robins when the two sides met earlier in the season at West Brom, winning 2-0.

Manning’s men have not been beaten at home since Swansea City defeated them 1-0 in early February, and it remains to be seen if Mowbray’s men will end their four-game winless run at Ashton Gate.