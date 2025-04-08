George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Cameron Jerome believes there is a lot to like about Burnley’s chances of getting automatic promotion to the Premier League.

After Leeds United’s current run of form, the Clarets and Sheffield United have emerged as the favourites to finish inside the top two in the Championship.

Burnley and Sheffield United have leapfrogged the Whites in the table, but Chris Wilder’s men lost against Oxford United at the weekend, which sees them sit second, one point behind Burnley.

Scott Parker’s side are set to host Sheffield United at Turf Moor on 21st April, and according to Jerome, that game will determine the top two positions in the league.

Burnley are currently on an incredible 27-game unbeaten run, and they have conceded only 12 goals in 40 games, which Cameron highlighted.

The former striker feels that Burnley have easier fixtures and he expects them to get into a comfortable position before the Sheffield United game.

“I think that game [between Burnley and Sheffield United] is going to probably determine where we see the top two places in the league, most definitely”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (17:53).

Opponents Date Derby County (A) 8th April Norwich City (H) 11th April Watford (A) 18th April Sheffield United (H) 21st April QPR (A) 26th April Millwall (H) 3rd May Burnley’s remaining league games this season

“But, in saying that, they can turn the screw before that, they have got favourable fixtures and they do not concede goals.

“So, there is a lot to like about Burnley’s chances.”

The Clarets have picked up 13 points in their last five games and tonight they take on relegation-threatened Derby County at Pride Park.

It remains to be seen if the table-toppers will be able to hold their nerve and ensure promotion back to the Premier League under Parker.