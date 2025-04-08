Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Anderlecht boss Benik Hasi has insisted that Aston Villa loan star Leander Dendoncker is a talented individual, but made it clear that he expects ‘more from him’.

The Belgian defensive midfielder is a product of Anderlecht’s academy and before he left the club, he played six seasons for the Belgian giants.

He joined Wolves permanently from Anderlecht in 2019 for €15m; in the previous season, he was on loan at the English club.

After Dendoncker’s impressive spell at Wolves, Aston Villa paid roughly around €15m for him, but his time at Villa Park did not go according to plan, which is currently seeing him on his second loan spell away from the club.

Anderlecht have an option of €7m to buy the Belgian, but it was suggested recently that the Belgian club have no interest in triggering his purchase option.

Newly appointed Anderlecht boss Hasi sees the quality of Dendoncker, but he is expecting more from the Villans’ loan star in the remainder of the season and has communicated that.

“Leander was better today, but I know he can still improve a lot”, Hasi was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, following the league loss to Genk.

Club Season Anderlecht 2013-2019 Wolves 2018-2019 (on loan), 2019-2022 Aston Villa 2022- Napoli 2024 (on loan) Anderlecht 2024- (on loan) Dendoncker’s career history

“He is a player with a lot of talent and so I expect more from him.”

Even though Anderlecht have been tipped not to sign Dendoncker, he has featured regularly for the Belgian club, clocking almost 3,000 minutes in 34 all competition appearances.

Now it remains to be seen if Dendoncker will be able to convince Hasi and the club hierarchy to purchase him at the end of this campaign, which would see him return to his boyhood club.

If not, then the midfielder will be heading back to Villa Park.