Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has an easier job winning the Bundesliga than his job at Burnley keeping the Clarets in the Premier League, former Premier League star Perry Groves believes.

Kompany won plaudits for the style of football he played in the Premier League at Burnley, but it failed to produce results and the Clarets suffered relegation into the Championship.

The Belgian though, in a shock development, was offered the Bayern Munich job last summer and left Turf Moor to take it up.

He currently has the Bavarians sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table and on course to scoop up the title.

Groves though is critical of the fact that Kompany did not change his style to give Burnley the best chance of surviving in the Premier League and thinks that the Belgian has an easier task on his hands winning the Bundesliga.

“It’s easier to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich than it is to keep Burnley in the Premier League”, Groves said on talkSPORT‘s Sunday Session (6th April, 15:18).

“Managers now, they think ‘I’ll keep this style, there’s sporting directors and owners of football clubs who think, oh that’s the beautiful game and the way to play’.

Opponents Result Stoke City (H) 0-0 Blackburn Rovers (A) 0-1 Sunderland (H) 0-0 Plymouth (A) 0-5 Leeds United (H) 0-0 Portsmouth (A) 0-0 Oxford United (H) 1-0 Southampton (A) 0-1 Hull City (H) 2-0 Preston North End (A) 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 4-0 Luton Town (H) 4-0 Swansea City (A) 0-2 Bristol City (H) 1-0 Burnley’s clean sheets in 2025

“There’s more than one way to play football.”

Burnley, under new boss Scott Parker, are putting in a strong tilt to win promotion straight back up to the Premier League and they have been incredibly tight at the back, benefiting goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Clarets have conceded just 12 goals in their 40 Championship games so far this season, while under Kompany in the Premier League they shipped 78 goals in their 38 games.

Bayern Munich boast a six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga and are also still involved in the Champions League, where they have a two-legged tie against Inter Milan on the agenda.