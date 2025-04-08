Pete Norton/Getty Images

Birmingham City legend Cameron Jerome has praised Blues hierarchy for letting Chris Davies control the football operation at St Andrew’s, and he believes good times are back at the club.

Blues currently sit head and shoulders above everyone in the League One table as they look to smash the highest points tally from the division ever.

Following Birmingham City’s relegation in the previous campaign, the club hierarchy splashed a lot of money as the likes of Jay Stansfield, Christoph Klarer, Tomoki Iwata and Alex Cochrane were brought in.

Blues chiefs chose Davies as their man to lead the project at Birmingham City, handing him his first managerial post.

He worked under the likes of Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers, and Jerome believes that Davies has brought in an identity to Blues.

The Blues legend hailed the Birmingham City chiefs for giving Davies their full backing, with control, and stressed that good times are back at St Andrew’s.

“They have been so adaptable; Chris Davies tweaks certain things at certain times, [in the shape of] formation and personnel, and he has got it spot on by the way”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (46:20) about the Birmingham City boss.

Opponents Date and competition Peterborough United (A) 8th April (League One) Peterborough United (neutral venue) 13th April (EFL Trophy final) Crawley Town (H) 18th April (League One) Burton Albion (A) 21st April (League One) Birmingham City’s upcoming four games

“It was probably a bit of risk for him taking this job, but what the ownership group have done, which I love, is just letting him control all the football operation and just letting him get on with it, letting him go on and put his philosophy and stamp on this team.

“And this is what we needed for a long time at Birmingham, [we needed to] have an identity, a philosophy, have a direction of where you are going, and the fans will get right behind it, once they see that.

“The good times are back at Birmingham, and this week, hopefully, this week will be another positive chapter in their recent history.”

Birmingham City are due to take on Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy final next weekend and could potentially finish the campaign with two pieces of silverware to celebrate.