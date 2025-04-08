Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes Ryan Gravenberch looked tired in the Reds midfield at the weekend against Fulham and is of the view his standards have dropped.

The Dutch international has been an influential figure at the base of the midfield for Arne Slot’s men this season and has played every Premier League match so far for Liverpool.

His ability to shield the Reds’ back four and win balls in the middle of the park has helped the team massively as they sit top of the league with 73 points, eleven clear of second-placed Arsenal.

However, in their recent 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the weekend, the Liverpool midfield was completely outrun as Marco Silva’s men were always first to win the battles.

Whelan feels that the 23-year-old, who has performed brilliantly for the Reds this season, did not look at his best because of the huge number of games he has played this campaign.

The Liverpool legend admitted that the performance from Slot’s men on Saturday did not resemble the actual way they play, as he believes the Reds midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Gravenberch always win the duels and help the team to regain possession quickly.

Whelan said on LFC TV’s The Reaction (39:12) after Reds lost to the Cottagers: “Yes, it was the whole thing of not winning the battles.

Opponents Date West Ham (H) 13/04 Leicester City (A) 20/04 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 27/04 Liverpool’s next three fixtures

“Every time there is a battle and a ball bounced in midfield Fulham won it and that is not us.

“Mac Allister is usually in there, Szoboszlai is in there, they get it back quick.

“Unfortunately, Gravenberch, who has been magnificent all season, he may be so tired now because he has played every league game, his standards are dropping just a little bit.

“He was brilliant when he went back centre-back and I thought he was great at the back.”

Liverpool are now set to welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Sunday; the Hammers have conceded ten goals in their last two matches against the Reds.

The runaway Premier League leaders will look to bounce back at the weekend against the Hammers as the club are on course to lift their 20th top flight title.