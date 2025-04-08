George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘closely interested’ in a centre-back currently plying his trade in the French top flight as they look towards their summer transfer business.

Which league Leeds will be in next season remains unclear, with concerns about pressure in the Championship on the Whites leading to wobbles in their form.

That has not stopped Leeds looking towards summer transfer business though and it has been claimed they have already made a decision on what to do with error-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Ahead of whoever is the goalkeeper next season, a tight defence will be needed and Leeds’ eyes have been drawn to France for an option.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds are ‘closely interested’ in Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan.

The French side are bottom of Ligue 1 this season and look to be heading for relegation into the second tier.

Despite Montpellier’s troubles, Sagnan’s reputation has not been majorly damaged and his performances have still garnered some praise.

Club Years Lens 2017-2019 Real Sociedad 2019-2023 Lens (loan) 2019 Mirandes (loan) 2020 Tondela (loan) 2021-2022 Utrecht (loan) 2022-2023 Utrecht 2023-2024 Montpellier 2024- Modibo Sagnan’s career history

Leeds look to have spotted the left-footer and are now keen on the prospect of bringing him to Elland Road this summer.

He has clocked 25 appearances in Ligue 1 for Montpellier so far this season, being booked on no fewer than nine occasions.

Sagnan has even contributed at the other end, with goals against Auxerre, a 3-2 win, and in a 2-1 win away at Toulouse.

Despite his best efforts, Montpellier remain rooted to the bottom of Ligue 1 and have picked up just 15 points from their 28 games so far.

Leeds have a number of options in the centre-back area at present, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Max Wober able to be deployed there by Farke.

Whether still being in the Championship would make Leeds a less attractive proposition for Sagnan remains to be seen.