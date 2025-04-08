Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Jobi McAnuff has insisted that Leeds United have surprised him with their recent wobble in form and admitted that he now has concerns about the Whites.

The Elland Road outfit looked all set to gain automatic promotion by winning the Championship title ahead of Sheffield United and Burnley.

Their recent form in the league, however, has put them in real danger of having to go through the playoffs and they are now sitting in third spot in the table.

McAnuff believes that Leeds have a better squad this season compared to last campaign, even though they lost some important players.

The former midfield star highlighted that Elland Road works in Leeds United’s favour when things are good, but they are not in good form now, which he thinks could affect them.

McAnuff believes whenever there is pressure on Leeds they seem to wobble, but he is still surprised to see the Whites having faltered given their squad, which will again be tested tonight at Middlesbrough, in a game previewed here.

“From a Leeds United perspective, you will be thinking, no, not again, they absolutely capitulated at the back end of last season”, the former Championship winger said at the talkSPORT EFL Community Awards (via EFL All Access (9:05)) about the Whites.

Opponents Result Luton Town (A) 1-1 Swansea City (H) 2-2 QPR (A) 2-2 Millwall (H) 2-0 Portsmouth (A) 1-0 West Brom (H) 1-1 Leeds United’s last six league results

“I have got to be honest, I have been surprised because I thought the squad, generally, is stronger this year, even though they lost a couple of really important players.

“They have been so good for so long, but it is just that little wobble whenever there is pressure.

“Elland Road, we know, how positive it can be when things are going well, can work against them.

“At this moment, I would have a few concerns about Leeds United for sure.”

Daniel Farke’s men will need to get a hold of themselves in the last six games of the season, with Leeds sitting third in the league table.

Tonight, they face fifth-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside and Leeds will need to be at their best to dislodge Michael Carrick’s men, who are in a good run of form.